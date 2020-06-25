Springfield officers continue to issue citations, complaints for illegal possession of fireworks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A criminal complaint and four citations were issued across Springfield Wednesday night for the illegal possession of fireworks.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, a 23-year-old will receive a criminal complaint for the unlawful possession of fireworks and the fireworks pictured were confiscated on High Street around 10:30 p.m.

Walsh said the Real-Time Analysis Center assisted officers in locating individuals who often light fireworks in one spot and then drive to another location and do it again.

The Springfield Police Department has received 1,400 more calls in the past month about fireworks than they did in the same time period last year. Patrols to deter firework activity in the city will continue until further notice.