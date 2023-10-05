SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield police officers accused of being part of a cover-up associated with a 2015 fight near Nathan Bill’s Bar in Springfield are on trial.

Shavonne Lewis and Derrick Gentry-Mitchell are charged with perjury, filing a false police report, and misleading investigators. The two officers responded to a fight between a group of off-duty police officers and four Black men near the East Forest Park bar back in April of 2015.

Lewis and Gentry-Mitchell are being tried in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield. The trial is a “jury-waived trial” also known as a “bench trial,” where a judge, rather than a jury decides a defendant’s guilt or innocence.