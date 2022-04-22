BOSTON (WWLP) – A Springfield man who has known ties to organized crime was sentenced Thursday for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, David Cecchetelli, 54, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris to time served (approximately 62 days in prison) and one year of supervised release to be served in home confinement with electronic monitoring. In December 2021, Cecchetelli pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

During a search of Cecchetelli’s residence on Dec. 5, 2019, police found a gun and ammunition in Cecchetelli’s bedroom. The ammunition was hidden under his mattress.

Cecchetelli is a known associate of the Genovese LCN in Springfield and was previously convicted of bookmaking with the underboss of the Springfield LCN in 2005. Due to his prior conviction, Cecchetelli is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.