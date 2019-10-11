Springfield PD: Delivery driver robbed of cash, two juveniles arrested in Ludlow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Two juveniles were arrested in Ludlow after allegedly stealing cash and food from a delivery driver on Thursday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were notified of a delivery driver that had an undisclosed amount of cash stolen from him after attempting to get back into his car on Pulaski Street around 9:00 p.m.

Officer Blair and K9 Warner began tracking the suspects from Pulaski Street to Ludlow Ave and caught up to them on the Putz Bridge in Ludlow.

Walsh said the suspects stopped running and were taken into custody by Ludlow Police Officers. Cash and a container of food were allegedly seized.

The two suspects were taken to Paul J. Fenton Public Safety Complex on East Street but because they are juveniles no additional information will be released.