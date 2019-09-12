Springfield PD: Heroin, cocaine seized after narcotics investigation, two arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Police allegedly seized heroin, cocaine, and cash after a narcotics investigation in the Locust Street area of Springfield Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, detectives arrested 50-year-old Steven Kostorizos and 29-year-old Roberto Ortiz-Santiago a little later, after detectives observed several drug transactions in the area.

Police allegedly seized 15 bags of heroin on Kostorizos and 15 bags of heroin on Ortiz-Santiago.

Walsh said police seized an additional 165 bags of heroin and three chunks of cocaine after a search of an apartment on Woodside Terrace. $413 was recovered.