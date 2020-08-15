Springfield PD investigating shooting after two victims found injured on Central Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a shooting overnight that left two people injured.

The incident happened in a plaza on Central Street around 8:45 Friday night. Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh says officers heard of the shooting after a ShotSpotter activation.

Police found two men suffering from serious gunshot injuries and rushed them to Baystate Medical Center. The incident happened at One-Stop Plaza where police blocked off the area where the incident occurred.

It’s not clear exactly where in the plaza the shooting took place and at this time the condition of the two victims is unknown. Shortly after the shooting, our 22News crew saw investigators and crime scene experts in the area.

Springfield Police Detective Unit is investigating the shooting and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

