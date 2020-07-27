Springfield PD investigating shooting; gunshot victim dies in car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gunshot victim passed away after a shooting Saturday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, a ShotSpotter went off in the area of Worthington Street around 10:50 p.m. Officers arrived at the location but did not find any victims.

Walsh said the Massachusetts State Police Department contacted Springfield officers about a deadly car crash on I-91 North near Exit 9A where the driver was ejected. Police say the driver was a gunshot victim from the Worthington shooting.

The man’s death was ruled a homicide by a medical examiner. The Springfield Police Dectective Homicide Unit is investigating what lead up to the shooting.

