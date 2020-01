SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of stealing a package.

Springfield Police said the woman stole a package from the front steps of a home on Bancroft Street. If you have any information on who this suspect is or know her whereabouts, contact police at 413-787-6355.

You may also Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.

Photos of the suspect:

Photo: Springfield PD