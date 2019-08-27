Springfield PD: Man arrested after hiding illegal firearm in cabinet

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after police allegedly seized an illegal high capacity firearm.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 34-year-old Darin Smith of Murray Hill Avenue was arrested after trying to hide the illegal firearm in a home on Orleans Street.

Walsh said, during an investigation, detectives and officers arrived at the home and saw Smith run inside and place the firearm inside a cabinet.

While trying to run out of the home, Smith was taken into custody with a large amount of ammunition on him.

Smith is facing the following charges:

  • Carrying a loaded high capacity firearm without a license
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a high capacity firearm
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number
  • Possession of a firearm with one prior violent/drug crime
  • Improper storage of a high capacity firearm
