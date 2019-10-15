Springfield PD: Man arrested for third time for possession of illegal firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested for having an illegal firearm for the third time since 2016 and allegedly running from police early Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers conducted a traffic stop on Belmont Avenue due to a car not being inspected and recognized 23-year-old Andre Cobham, the passenger in the car, from previous firearm incidents.

Walsh said a second officer was attempting to stop the two suspects on Oakland Street and the driver side-swiped the police car before crashing into a tree. Cobham and the driver both allegedly got out of the car and started running from police.

Cobham allegedly tossed a bag over the fence while he was running. Police then took him into custody and allegedly seized a firearm from inside the bag he tossed.

Walsh said Cobham is currently out on bail for illegal firearm charges. This is the third time since 2016 that police have arrested him with a firearm.

Police were able to identify the driver but he allegedly got away. Walsh said he will be issued a criminal complaint. Cobham is facing the following charges: