Springfield PD: Man on probation for voluntary manslaughter arrested for gun possession

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man on probation for voluntary manslaughter was arrested on gun and drug charges on Tuesday.

Springfield’s police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News detectives learned that 23-year-old Joshua Pena was carrying a firearm on Liberty Street Tuesday night. When they got there, Walsh said the firearm he was carrying was loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of 100 bags of heroin, six oxycodone pills, 3 pills of ecstasy, $480 in cash, and six rounds of additional ammunition.

The arrest occurred within 100 feet of Mary Troy Park. Pena’s probation for voluntary manslaughter is in connection with a 2012 Bay Street homicide.

Pena is charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without an FID

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a Firearm with one prior violent/drug crime

Possession of Ammunition with a FID

Resisting Arrest

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (Heroin)

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (Oxycodone)

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug (Ecstasy)

Drug violation near school/park zone