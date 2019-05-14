Springfield PD: Officers assaulted, threatened with murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are facing charges after officers were allegedly threatened and assaulted following a ShotSpotter activation Monday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation at 11:30 p.m. on Bay Street. When officers got to the street they stopped a car in the area to conduct an investigation.

During the stop, Walsh said a woman, later identified as 23-year-old Alexia Coppedge, became combative and spit in an officer’s face. A man, later identified as 25-year-old Travon Coppedge, also allegedly became physically aggressive. A third person, identified as 20-year-old Tajanee Kastner, was also held while officers searched the car.

Walsh said when officers searched the car they found two illegal firearms. Police also allegedly found a shell casing outside the car. One of the firearms, according to Walsh, was reported stolen from Stockbridge.

The three were arrested and taken to the Springfield Police Department, where Travon allegedly threatened to kill officers.

All three are charged with possession of a firearm without an FID and receiving stolen property. Both Travon and Alexia are also charged with resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.

Travon is facing an additional charge of threat to commit a murder.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.