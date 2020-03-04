Springfield PD: Two people arrested after police recover drugs, firearms during apartment search

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man and a woman after investigating illegal firearms and drug activity inside an apartment on 90 High Street Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News 37-year-old Julio Rosa of Springfield and 37-year-old Marie Karbone of West Springfield was arrested after police recovered more than 750 rounds of ammunition, three loaded firearms, 11 bags of heroin and crack-cocaine during a search of the apartment.

Photo: The Springfield Police Department

Walsh said the small area of the city has been a “hotbed” of drug activity and drug dealers who are arrested and released.

Rosa was charged with the following:

Improper Storage of a firearm (3 Counts)

Firearm Violation with 3 prior/violent drug crimes

Possession of a firearm without a license – Subsequent Offense (3 Counts)

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession of a Class A Drug – Subsequent Offense

Possession of a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense

Karbone is charged with the following: