Springfield PD warns public of scammers posing to be police, government agencies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is warning the public of a scam that has been circulating recently.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the scam victimized at least one person so far. Police say the victim received a call from the “Social Security Administration” stating their social security number was being fraudulently used to launder money and drugs.

The victim was then demanded to make immediate payments to the government or the Springfield Police Department will get involved. To make the scam more believable, the victim also received a ‘spoofed’ call posed as the Springfield Police Department’s actual number. To pay the government, the victim was told to purchase gift cards and to read off the numbers then turn themselves in.

Police say scammers have the ability to ‘spoof’ a phone number to make it look like any police department is calling you.

The public is asked not to pick up any calls if the phone number isn’t recognizable. Police say if it’s important, the person will leave a voice message where you can then determine whether it is legitimate or not. Police also added payment government agencies such as the Social Security Administration, IRS, or police departments will never demand a gift card as payment.