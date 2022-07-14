SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield officials are scheduled to announce the results of several arrests to help prevent drug dealing, firearms activity, and prostitution in the city.

According to the news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, city police, state police, and the mayor are holding a news conference Thursday at 11:45 a.m. at the police headquarters to announce the results of several significant arrests and seizures this week.

The operation to deter drug dealing, firearms activity, and prostitution in several areas in Springfield was conducted on Tuesday, July 12th and Wednesday, July 13th with members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, Gang Unit and CINRET West, Springfield Resident DEA Task Force, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Hampden County Narcotics Task Force and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

