SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department along with Mayor Sarno are scheduled to hold a news conference regarding several arrests made in the city.

The news conference is being held Monday at 2:15 p.m. located at the Springfield Police Headquarters to announce several significant arrests and seizures from Saturday night. 22News is covering this story and will provide a livestream on WWLP.com.

In May 2022, the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit seized twenty illegally possessed firearms during 16 separate arrests.

Springfield police seized six ghost guns in 2020, 27 in 2021 and as of May officers have already recovered 11 ghost guns in 2022. For a gun to be considered a legal firearm, it must be registered, have a serial number stamped on it and be in possession of a legal authorized owner. Currently in state and federal laws, gun parts or kits are not considered to be firearms, which means they do not apply to gun laws until fully assembled.