SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department announced the results of an enforcement effort in the High, School, Temple, and Union Street corridor to stop criminal activity, which resulted in the recovery of six illegal firearms, more than a dozen people trespassed from the property, the seizure of both heroin and cocaine and the arrest in the June 19th murder of Shawn Delgado.

A Springfield Police Homicide Unit investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Michel Perez-Cruz in connection to the June 19th murder of Shawn Delgado on the 600 block of State Street in Springfield.

Then on Friday, at approximately 1:00 p.m., members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU), the Springfield Police Metro Unit, and members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25-year-old Manuel Torres, 25-year-old Hector Lopez, and 23-year-old Michel Perez-Cruz at 41-49 School Street.

On Thursday, June 27

around 12:10 a.m. there was a shooting incident that took place in the area with multiple shooters that only left damage to vehicles. The shooting suspects, although have not been charged yet with that incident, are believed to now be in custody.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, multiple crews converged on the area of School Street, where Perez-Cruz leaped out of a window in an attempt to escape and was arrested for trespassing and drug possession.

Detectives then entered the building and placed Torres under arrest in an empty apartment. Detectives seized two firearms with Glock switches which turn a firearm into a fully-automatic weapon. Detectives also found a trafficking weight of crack cocaine, cash, and additional ammunition. The detectives also then found a third and fourth illegal firearm, where one firearm had a 31-round magazine.

Springfield Police Department

On Wednesday, at approximately 8:20 p.m., members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit arrested 25-year-old Shakira Molinary on the 500 block of Page Boulevard. Molinary is alleged to have been giving out drugs to people who live in the High and School Street area.

FIU Detectives were investigating Molinary and saw several drug transactions from her home on Santa Barbara Street. Detectives were granted a search warrant for her home, and while waiting for the search warrant, Molinary left her home and drove to a convenience store on Page Boulevard where Detectives arrested her.

Detectives then did the search warrant and seized a loaded firearm, a Ghost Gun, 27 grams of crack cocaine, various rounds of ammunition, more than 37 grams of Heroin (1856 bags), and suboxone.

On Thursday, at approximately 2:45 p.m., members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25-year-old Alexis Semprit near the intersection of Main and Margaret Streets.

Springfield Police Department

FIU Detectives and Deputy Sheriffs were doing surveillance in the School and High Street area when they observed Semprit doing an alleged drug transaction. Semprit was driving out of the area and the vehicle stopped on Main Street. Detectives placed Semprit, who was the passenger in the car, under arrest.

Detectives found $2,462 in cash, more than 100 grams of crack and powder cocaine as well as 10 bags of marijuana. Springfield Police had arrested Semprit just 11 days earlier on Domestic Violence Charges which included reckless endangerment of a child.

Michel Perez-Cruz of Renee Circle in Springfield is charged with:

Murder

Firearm-Armed Assault to Murder

Carrying a Firearm without a License (Two Counts)

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License (Two Counts)

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a Class B Drug (Two Counts)

Trespass

Manuel Torres of Byers Street is charged with:

Possession of a Loaded Machine Gun (Two Counts)

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device (Two Counts)

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Three Counts)

Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Trespassing

Shakira Molinary of Santa Barbara Street in Springfield is charged with:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Six Counts)

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card (Two Counts)

Improper Storage of a Firearm (Two Counts)

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Heroin Trafficking 36 to 100 Grams

Cocaine Trafficking 18 to 36 Grams

Distribution of a Class A Drug

Distribution of a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Arrest Warrant

Arrest Warrant

Alexis Semprit of Pearl Street in Springfield is charged with:

Cocaine Trafficking 100 to 200 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

There were also additional arrests made in connection to the enforcement effort which include the following:

25-year-old Hector Lopez of St. James Avenue in Springfield is charged with:

Possession of a Class B Drug

Trespassing

The Springfield Police FIU Detectives arrested Lopez on School Street on Friday, July 28th in the early afternoon.

26-year-old Jaekwon Sanchez of Marble Street is charged with:

Arrest Warrant – Chicopee District Court

The Springfield Police FIU Detectives arrested Sanchez inside of 41 School Street on Friday, July 28th around 1:00 p.m.

48-year-old Luis Pellot of Andrew Street is charged with:

Possession of a Class A Drug

Possession of a Class B Drug

The Springfield Police FIU Detectives arrested Pellot near the intersection of St. James Avenue and Tapley Street on Wednesday in relation to the Molinary arrest.

45-year-old Alfredo Rodriguez-Diaz of School Street is charged with:

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Springfield Police Officers arrested Rodriguez-Diaz Thursday around 1:10 a.m. on the 0-100 block of School Street after a ShotSpotter activation.

41-year-old Calvin Parnell of Stapleton Road is charged with:

Heroin Distribution

41-year-old Cole Swett (Homeless) is charged with:

Possession of a Class A Drug

36-year-old Emily Krause (Homeless) is charged with:

Possession of a Class B Drug

Springfield Police FIU Detectives assisted by members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department arrested Parnell, Swett, and Krause on High and Temple Streets around 8:00 a.m. Friday, July 28th.

The Springfield Police has also seized 203 illegally possessed firearms as of July 29th, including 97 seizures from the Firearms Investigation Unit.

On Monday, Mayor Sarno, the Springfield Police Department, and law enforcement partners will join with community stakeholders for a rally to applaud the efforts that remove and arrest these violent criminal offenders and to ask the courts to hold them accountable for their crimes and not release them back on the streets and into our neighborhoods.