SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Springfield police arrested two juveniles, aged 15 and 14, on the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue, following a dangerous car racing incident.

According to police, around 3:45 a.m., officers observed four Hyundais recklessly speeding on Boston Road, reaching speeds exceeding 90 mph. The vehicles repeatedly crossed over the double yellow lines, posing a severe threat to the safety of pedestrians and other motorists. The third and fourth Hyundais were driving without headlights, exacerbating the dangerous situation.

One of the cars involved, crashed on Bay Street. The passenger side window was shattered, and the ignition had been tampered with, indicating that the vehicle was stolen.

Springfield police swiftly located the juveniles on the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue and placed them under arrest. The 15-year-old suspect has been previously arrested on similar charges.