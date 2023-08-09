SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with an armed carjacking.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 1:05 p.m. on Friday, officers were sent to the 0-100 block of Locust Street for a reported carjacking.

The victim was working for a ride-share company and stated that he went to go pick up a customer when someone got into the car and allegedly pointed a gun at the victim. The victim got out of the car and the armed suspect drove away with the victim’s car.

Officers found the stolen car and attempted to do a traffic stop on Boston Road when the suspect sped up and drove away. The suspect hit a parked motorcycle on the 1500 block of State Street and continued to drive with a flat tire before he crashed into a fence on Berlin Street.

The suspect got out of the car and began to run away, but officers closed him in when he tried to hide in a gazebo inside Adams Park. The officers then took the 17-year-old into custody.

Due to the boy’s age, the suspect’s name, specific charges, and booking photo will not be released.