Springfield police arrest 19-year-old after recovering two loaded firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a 19-year-old man after recovering two loaded firearms Monday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News 19-year-old Kajai Bethea was arrested around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lakeside and Ina Street.

Walsh said before the arrest, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Middlesex Avenue and Westford Circle for a license plate violation. The driver allegedly refused to stop and sped up.

Bethea who was the passenger, jumped out of the car while it was in motion holding a backpack. Walsh said that he later threw the backpack onto a lawn on Alden Street. Bethea continued running away until he eventually stopped and was placed into custody.

Walsh said the driver was able to getaway. Officers recovered two loaded firearms in the backpack, one of which was reported out of Vermont.

Bethea was charged with the following: