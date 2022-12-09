SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police along with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested a man who was wanted for sexual assault and rape charges.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Wayman Jenkins was arrested on the morning of December 6 and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation or suffocation, aggravated rape with serious bodily injury, violation of an abuse prevention order, and larceny under $1,200.

Two women in the apartment with Jenkins had warrants out for their arrest. Niaer Walker, 37-years-old from Springfield was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and using a motor vehicle without authority. Linda Rodriguez-Malave, 41-years-old from Springfield, was arrested at the apartment and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, larceny from a building, breaking and entering daytime for a felony, and violation of an abuse prevention order.

Juan Delgado, 40-years-old from Springfield, was also arrested at the apartment and charged with possession of a class A substance and possession of a class B substance.

The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit & the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit under the direction of Captain Brian Keenan, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department & U.S. Marshal’s Task Force executed the warrant and made the four arrests.