Springfield police arrest Dunkin Donuts armed robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested a man and charged him with armed robbery.

On November 19th around 7:30 p.m. officers were called to a Dunkin Donuts on the 800 block of Main Street for an armed robbery. Store employees called law enforcement officials after the suspect entered the store and allegedly waved a knife and demanded money.

Local police told 22News that the victims were able to get away unharmed and the suspect was not able to take anything from the store.

After investigation the officers were able to locate the truck the suspect was in and conducted a traffic stop. Michael McGarry, was arrested and officers were able to recover the knife used in the armed robbery.

Michael McGarry (29) of Holyoke was charged with the following: