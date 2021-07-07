Springfield Police arrest Chicopee man for illegal drugs and loaded firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Springfield Police Department seized a high-capacity firearm and multiple illegal drugs from a Chicopee man on Tuesday.
Officers arrived at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Federal Street around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for a gun call. According to Springfield police, an individual was waving a gun while trying to get into a building, located on Armory Street.
Police located and identified Carlos Maldonado, 32, of Chicopee inside of an apartment as the individual waving the firearm. Officers and Detectives then searched the apartment. During the search, they found a loaded firearm, roughly 47 grams of cocaine, 932 bags of heroin and high-capacity magazines.
Maldonado was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Firearm Violation with One Prior Violent/Drug Crime
- Carrying a Firearm without a License – Subsequent Offense
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device (3 Counts)
- Heroin Trafficking 18-36 Grams
- Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (2 Counts)
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card