Springfield police arrest Chicopee suspect in possession of firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested during a traffic stop conducted by Springfield police Thursday.
According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the Firearms Investigation Unit had information that 19-year-old Eric White of Chicopee was in possession of a firearm and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Windemere Street and Carew Street at around 5 p.m.
Detectives seized a loaded firearm with a laser attachment and ammunition. This is the 13th seized firearm in Springfield in the past month by the Firearms Investigation Unit.
Eric White of Chicopee is charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Arrest Warrant
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
- Failure to Stop for Police
- Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
On Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. anyone who brings a firearm to the Raymond M. Sullivan Safety Complex located at 1212 Carew Street will receive a Big Y gift card for each gun turned in; no questions asked.
The Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit will process the firearms. They will then be turned over to Gunbusters of New England for destruction.