Springfield police arrest Chicopee suspect in possession of firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested during a traffic stop conducted by Springfield police Thursday.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the Firearms Investigation Unit had information that 19-year-old Eric White of Chicopee was in possession of a firearm and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Windemere Street and Carew Street at around 5 p.m.

Detectives seized a loaded firearm with a laser attachment and ammunition. This is the 13th seized firearm in Springfield in the past month by the Firearms Investigation Unit.

Eric White (Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

Eric White of Chicopee is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Arrest Warrant Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Failure to Stop for Police Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle



On Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. anyone who brings a firearm to the Raymond M. Sullivan Safety Complex located at 1212 Carew Street will receive a Big Y gift card for each gun turned in; no questions asked.

The Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit will process the firearms. They will then be turned over to Gunbusters of New England for destruction.