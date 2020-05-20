Springfield police arrest man after indecent exposure of video circulated on social media

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a man accused of being involved in a video showcasing open lewdness Saturday morning near Liberty Street.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 20-year-old Michael Jordan was arrested after officers received a call of indecent exposure of a video that circulated on Facebook around 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived to the parking lot in the Springfield Plaza on Liberty Street, Jordan had already left. On Sunday, Springfield Police Detectives identified a person in a car as Jordan and was granted a warrant for his arrest. He was later arrested Tuesday around 6 p.m. at his home.

Jordan was charged with open and gross lewdness.