Springfield police arrest man after recovering loaded high capacity firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man after recovering a high capacity firearm during a traffic stop Monday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 25-year-old Eduardo Maldonado was arrested after police observed him driving in the area of Central Street around 6:40 p.m. Officers knew Maldonado’s license was suspended and conducted a traffic stop. Walsh said officers searched the car and found a loaded firearm in the center console. The high capacity weapon was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition.

Photo: Springfield Police Department

In 2019, Maldonado was issued a criminal complaint and had his license to carry suspended after he was seen speeding away from a shooting incident. In addition, Maldonado was arrested in Chicopee for firearm charges in January 2020.

Walsh said Maldonado was out on bail for the open case involving firearms charges in Chicopee when he was arrested Monday night.

He is being charged with the following:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm

Failure to surrender a firearm with a suspended LTC

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

This case marked the 10th illegal firearm recovered since March 23.