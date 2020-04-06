Springfield police arrest man after recovering loaded illegal firearm in fanny pack

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man after recovering an illegal firearm Sunday night.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 20-year-old David Ballard was arrested after officers received a report on March 30 of a man who pulled out a firearm with a laser attachment out of his fanny pack and pointed it at several people before taking off in a car.

Walsh said on April 5, officers saw the same car around 4:45 p.m. on Crown Street. While getting the registration information, Ballard approached the car and questioned officers why they were looking at his car. The officer knew Ballard was known to carry a firearm in his fanny pack. Because of this, the officer patted him down for safety and recovered a semiautomatic firearm in the fanny pack and a 31 round magazine containing 28 rounds.

Photo: Springfield Police Department

Ballard was arrested and taken to the Springfield Police Department. During the drive, Ballard threatened to shoot three officers once he gets out of jail. h

Prior to Ballard’s arrest, he was seen at the police department in the lobby wearing the same fanny pack trying to bail out Kevante Brantley.

Ballard was charged with the following: