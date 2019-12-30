Springfield police arrest man after recovering stolen car, firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Springfield police arrested a man after recovering a stolen vehicle and an illegal firearm Monday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 19-year-old Andre Wise of Indian Orchard was observed driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street before pulling into a parking lot on Morgan Street. Walsh said officers found out the car was reported stolen and Wise’s license was revoked.

Walsh said Wise also had an unloaded firearm in the center console. He is being charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a firearm without an LTC

Operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license

Receiving a stolen motor vehicle

Leaving the scene of a property damage crash

Officers also found damage to the car, which Walsh said happened when Wise struck a fire hydrant in the city.