Breaking News
Part of Route 2A closed in Orange due to crash
1  of  39
Closings and Delays
Amherst Senior Center Amvets Post 74 Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Deerfield Town Offices Easthampton Savings Bank Florence Bank Food Bank of Western Mass. Forbes Library Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Franklin First Federal Credit Union Freedom Credit Union Greenfield Co-Operative Bank Greenfield Community College Greenfield Community YMCA Greenfield Public Library Greenfield Savings Bank Holyoke Public library Hubbard Memorial Library LifePath Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Montague Public Libraries NELCWIT Northampton Cooperative Bank Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Senior Center - Shelburne Falls South County Senior Center South Hadley Council on Aging Southampton Town Offices Southwick Public Library Sunderland Public Library Tilton Library UMASS Five College Fed Credit Union Valley Opportunity Council VOC Transportation Ware Senior Center Westfield Atheneum Westfield State University Whately Public library Young Men's Library Assoc.

Springfield police arrest man after recovering stolen car, firearm

Crime

by: Kristina D'Amours

Posted: / Updated:

Andre Wise (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Springfield police arrested a man after recovering a stolen vehicle and an illegal firearm Monday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 19-year-old Andre Wise of Indian Orchard was observed driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street before pulling into a parking lot on Morgan Street. Walsh said officers found out the car was reported stolen and Wise’s license was revoked.

Walsh said Wise also had an unloaded firearm in the center console. He is being charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm during the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a firearm without an LTC
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license
  • Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
  • Leaving the scene of a property damage crash

Officers also found damage to the car, which Walsh said happened when Wise struck a fire hydrant in the city.

Andre Wise (Springfield Police Department)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation