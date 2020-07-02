1  of  2
Breaking News
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI
US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1%
Watch Live
2PM: Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito will join Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Boston Red Sox President Sam Kennedy for an event at Fenway Park

Springfield Police arrest man involved in two recent break-ins at local businesses

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have arrested a Springfield man after two warrants were granted during an investigation of recent break-ins.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, 30-year-old Daniel Thompson was spotted by officers on Tuesday and arrested near the intersection of Fernwold Street and Putnam Circle. Thompson was carrying screwdrivers in his backpack at the time.

The first warrant was issued for a break-in on June 13th at a Page Blvd. restaurant. A television and cash was stolen from the business. The second warrant was issued for a break-in on June 28th at a doctor’s office on Carew Street. Computers and cash were taken from that office.

Thompson has been arrested 11 times in the last three years.

Thompson will be charged with the following:

Two counts of:

  • Breaking and Entering into a Building at Nighttime for a Felony
  • Larceny from a Building

One count of:

  • Possession of Burglarious Tools

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today