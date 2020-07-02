SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have arrested a Springfield man after two warrants were granted during an investigation of recent break-ins.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, 30-year-old Daniel Thompson was spotted by officers on Tuesday and arrested near the intersection of Fernwold Street and Putnam Circle. Thompson was carrying screwdrivers in his backpack at the time.

The first warrant was issued for a break-in on June 13th at a Page Blvd. restaurant. A television and cash was stolen from the business. The second warrant was issued for a break-in on June 28th at a doctor’s office on Carew Street. Computers and cash were taken from that office.

Thompson has been arrested 11 times in the last three years.

Thompson will be charged with the following:

Two counts of:

Breaking and Entering into a Building at Nighttime for a Felony

Larceny from a Building

One count of: