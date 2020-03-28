Springfield police arrest man with multiple warrants in connection to Indian Orchard home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) —- The Springfield Police Department arrested one man with multiple arrest warrants Friday in connection to a home invasion in Indian Orchard.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 20-year-old Brayan Mejias of Pomona Street was arrested Friday evening after leaving an alleged stolen car.

Walsh said officers found Mejias had a loaded firearm in his pants pocket, 71 bags of heroin, and the key to the alleged stolen car.

photo courtesy: Springfield Police Department

Walsh told 22News that Mejias was the final suspect wanted from a recent Indian Orchard home invasion. Three other individuals have already been arrested for their involvement.

Information on that incident and the arrests will be released Monday.

Springfield Police Department received information earlier Friday that Mejias returned to his home on Pomona Street and was carrying a firearm after allegedly avoiding police in Worcester.

On Thursday Walsh said officers had arrested his brother Joshua Rosado who allegedly had a firearm on him.

Brayan Mejias is charged with the following:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes

Receiving stolen property greater than $1200

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug

Carrying a dangerous weapon while having an active warrant

Arrest warrant (Springfield District Court):

Home invasion

Firearmed kidnapping

Armed firearmed robbery

Intimidation of a witness

Arrest warrant (Lynn District Court):

Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle

Default warrant (Eastern Hampshire District Court):

OUI drugs

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Default warrant (Springfield district court):

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Default warrant (Springfield district court):