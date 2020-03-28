Springfield police arrest man with multiple warrants in connection to Indian Orchard home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) —- The Springfield Police Department arrested one man with multiple arrest warrants Friday in connection to a home invasion in Indian Orchard.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 20-year-old Brayan Mejias of Pomona Street was arrested Friday evening after leaving an alleged stolen car.
Walsh said officers found Mejias had a loaded firearm in his pants pocket, 71 bags of heroin, and the key to the alleged stolen car.
Walsh told 22News that Mejias was the final suspect wanted from a recent Indian Orchard home invasion. Three other individuals have already been arrested for their involvement.
Information on that incident and the arrests will be released Monday.
Springfield Police Department received information earlier Friday that Mejias returned to his home on Pomona Street and was carrying a firearm after allegedly avoiding police in Worcester.
On Thursday Walsh said officers had arrested his brother Joshua Rosado who allegedly had a firearm on him.
Brayan Mejias is charged with the following:
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes
- Receiving stolen property greater than $1200
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug
- Carrying a dangerous weapon while having an active warrant
Arrest warrant (Springfield District Court):
- Home invasion
- Firearmed kidnapping
- Armed firearmed robbery
- Intimidation of a witness
Arrest warrant (Lynn District Court):
- Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle
Default warrant (Eastern Hampshire District Court):
- OUI drugs
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
Default warrant (Springfield district court):
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug
Default warrant (Springfield district court):
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle