Springfield police arrest sleeping driver for possession of firearm, cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Monday morning after police found a firearm and cocaine in his possession.
Around 5 a.m. Monday morning, officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Fargo and Almira Streets, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Apolinar Garcia of Springfield sleeping in the driver seat.
Inside the vehicle, officers could see a loaded magazine on the floor. Officers detained Garcia, recovered the magazine and also found a bag of cocaine and a firearm.
Garcia was arrested and charged with:
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
- Possession of ammunition without a FID card
- Possession of a Class B drug