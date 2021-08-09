Springfield police arrest sleeping driver for possession of firearm, cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Monday morning after police found a firearm and cocaine in his possession.

Around 5 a.m. Monday morning, officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Fargo and Almira Streets, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Apolinar Garcia of Springfield sleeping in the driver seat.

Inside the vehicle, officers could see a loaded magazine on the floor. Officers detained Garcia, recovered the magazine and also found a bag of cocaine and a firearm.

Garcia was arrested and charged with:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
  • Possession of ammunition without a FID card
  • Possession of a Class B drug

