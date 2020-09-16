Springfield Police arrest suspect with gun wearing GPS bracelet while on bail for 2019 shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested Aleczander Liriano, 23, Tuesday night after a traffic stop on Main Street.

Springfield Police Officers observed a car speeding in the area of William Street in the South End. The car had been reported stolen as well. After stopping the car, the driver, Aleczander Liriano, was detained and officers located a loaded firearm in his pocket. Mr. Liriano also had cocaine in his possession.

In March 2019, Liriano shot a woman on Lansing Place near Dickinson Street in Springfield during an armed robbery. He fled to North Carolina where he was captured by U.S. Marshal’s six months later.

Liriano was indicted for the shooting and released on $20,000 bail on July 30th of 2020 with the condition he must a GPS ankle bracelet. At the time of his September 2019 arrest he also had an outstanding Default Warrant for not appearing to court for a Breaking and Entering arrest.

“We need to look at who is being considered for these ankle bracelets. I do not agree that violent offenders should be given that luxury, it should be for non-violent first time offenders,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic Sarno stated, “In this case I appreciate the work the Judges and District Attorney’s office did to keep this individual off streets for several months, but violent repeat offenders should not be a candidate for GPS bracelets. Time and time again we see that being outfitted with a GPS bracelet does not deter a violent repeat offender from committing crimes. “

Aleczander Liriano (Springfield Police department)

Aleczander Liriano arrested with gun (Springfield Police Department)

23-year-old Aleczander Liriano of Leete Street is charged with: