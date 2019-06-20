Springfield police arrest three men in connection to alleged crack-cocaine sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested three men on Wednesday in connection to an investigation into alleged crack-cocaine sales.

Springfield Police Department spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, told 22News that detectives conducted a search warrant at 51 Pleasant Avenue.

Walsh said officers found 18-year-old Derrick Stenson and 25-year-old Anthony Edwards actively flushing drugs down the toilet.

They allegedly found four rocks of crack-cocaine, drug packaging materials and $222.

Walsh said detectives also arrested 22-year-old Deshaun Stenson, who was allegedly acting as look out as well as taking part in the drug conspiracy.

Edwards, Derrick Stenson and Deshaun Stenson are charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Edwards and Derrick Stenson are charged with trespassing. Edwards is also charged with tampering or destruction of evidence.

All three men have been previously arrested on drug distribution charges for allegedly selling crack-cocaine.