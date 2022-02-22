SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police department has announced that two men were arrested Saturday after a high-capacity firearm was seized.

According to Springfield Police representative Ryan Walsh, at around 8:30 a.m. officers seized a high-capacity loaded firearm and arrested 20-year-old Joerick Johnson from Holyoke and 25-year-old Joshua Pena from a home on the 100 block of Parker Street in Springfield.

Walsh reports that for the past couple of weeks, Detectives with the Firearms Investigation Unit had been investigating the illegal retention of firearms. Police applied for and received a warrant for the home where Pena and Johnson were arrested.

Courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Detectives detained both Johnson and Pena inside the home and recovered a loaded high-capacity handgun with a 22 round magazine.

Johnson is charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Pena is charged with: