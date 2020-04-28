Springfield police arrest two teens after monitoring homicide victim’s funeral service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested two teenagers after recovering an illegal firearm Monday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News 18-year-old Cyril Kenney and a 17-year-old were arrested after officers observed a grey car similar to the description of one involved in a recent shooting.

Walsh said officers were monitoring a funeral ceremony for Chandler Stevenson, the man who was killed April 10 on College Street, when they observed the grey car following a Rolls Royce that was leaving the funeral home. Walsh said both cars were stopped to prevent any violent incidents. Officers stopped the grey car on Main Street and state police assisted and stopped the Rolls Royce on Worthington Street.

Both the driver identified as Kenny and the 17-year-old passenger of the grey car were removed. Walsh said officers seized a semi-automatic handgun loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition and arrested both individuals.

Photo: Springfield Police Department

A few individuals who were in the Rolls Royce were at the College Street party on April 10, including one of the gunshot victims, Walsh said. The driver of that car received a criminal compliant due to not having a license.

Kenny was charged with the following: