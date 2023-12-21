SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested on Wednesday after police conducted an illegal firearms investigation at a home on Benton Street in Springfield.

Springfield police detectives received information that a 17-year-old man had a firearm illegally. A search warrant was issued to search inside his home on Benton Street. At around 10:30 p.m., detectives secured the occupants of the home and found a loaded ghost gun with 13 rounds of ammunition, an additional firearm magazine capable of holding 33 rounds of ammunition, additional loose ammunition, more than $3,100, and more than a dozen pre-packaged bags of marijuana.

The 17-year-old suspect, whose name, charges, or mugshot can not be released, and 21-year-old Janiel Camacho of Springfield were arrested.

Janiel Camacho is charged with the following:

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card – Subsequent Offense

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug