Springfield police arrested two teenagers for illegal possession of ghost guns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested two teenagers for illegal possession of two loaded ghost guns on Tuesday afternoon according to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh.

On Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m. the detectives saw two teenagers on Leyfred Terrace allegedly adjusting their waistbands while manipulating an object.

The detectives approached a 14-year old teenager whose firearm fell from the waistband onto the ground while he was being taken into custody. A 16-year-old teenager tried running away but was also taken into custody and another firearm was found in his waistband.

The teenagers were taken to Paul J. Fenton Public Safety Complex and the police found four bags of crack-cocaine on the 16-year-old teenager.

The police identified both illegal firearms as ghost guns and found they were loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Both teenagers face several firearms charges but due to their ages the charges cannot be released at this time.

Another teenager was able to avoid the police but on Wednesday morning the police located the third firearm on Woodside Terrace.