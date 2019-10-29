Springfield Police arrests two suspects after recovering 77 grams of cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield officers arrested two suspects after recovering narcotics Monday night.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 27-year-old Kulief Whyte of Fort Pleasant Avenue and 27-year-old Christopher Collins of Village Park in Amherst were arrested following a traffic stop.

Walsh said around 5:00 p.m, an officer observed drug activity on the 900 block of State Street. When the officer drove up and approached the car, Collins allegedly began to drive away.

The officer conducted a traffic stop after the Collins failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Montrose and Burr Street. As the officer approached the car, he saw Whyte the passenger allegedly putting items in the glove box.

Walsh said officers recovered a bag of crack cocaine and a large bag of cocaine inside the compartment and discovered Collins was driving on a suspended license.

The drugs weighed about 77 grams.

Both suspects were charged with trafficking cocaine. Collins was additionally charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.