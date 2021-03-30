Springfield Police asking for public’s help in identifying armed robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the man allegedly robbed the Family Dollar on State Street with a knife on March 14th around 8:45 p.m. He is described to be around 5’10” and approximately 220 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355. You can also anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and then your tip.