Springfield Police conducting investigation at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield and state police have blocked-off portions of State Street near MGM Springfield overnight for an investigation.

22News crews in the areas just after midnight saw the entrance to the MGM parking garage blocked-off by police, and portions of State Street were inaccessible to traffic.

As of 5:30 A.M., the Springfield Police Forensic Investigation truck was positioned outside the garage entrance. Crime scene tape was also set-up nearby.

22News has contacted Springfield and State Police for information about the investigation, but we have no official word at this time. Stay with 22News and WWLP.com for the latest information as it becomes available.