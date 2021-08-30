Springfield Police confiscate Ghost Gun from child

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police recovered a loaded ghost gun and high capacity magazine from a 15-year-old Friday night.

After spending several days investigating a child on suspicion of illegal possession of a high capacity firearm, detectives were granted a search warrant for a 15-year-old suspect who live on Belmont Avenue in Springfield. At around 7:30 p.m., members of the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit seized a high capacity 31 round magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition from the residence.

According to Springfield Police representative Ryan Walsh, before obtaining the warrant, officers noticed the suspect and attempted to arrest him. He then reportedly tried to run from police while holding his waistband before falling over. Detectives were able to catch the suspect and found a loaded Ghost Gun in his shorts.

Due to the arrested juvenile’s age, his name will not be released.