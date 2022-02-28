SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver with a suspended license was arrested for firearm charges after crashing a vehicle in Springfield Friday.
According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 9 a.m. officers were called to a single-car crash that struck a street sign and fire hydrant at the intersection of King and Northampton streets. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Jose Rivera of Springfield, had a suspended license and was out on bail with a suspended sentence for drug charges.
Officers conducted an inventory search of the car before it was towed and found a firearm near the center console, a shell casing, 30 bags of heroin, and more than $1,500.
Jose Rivera is charged with the following:
- Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
- Drug Violation near a School/Park
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License