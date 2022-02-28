SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver with a suspended license was arrested for firearm charges after crashing a vehicle in Springfield Friday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 9 a.m. officers were called to a single-car crash that struck a street sign and fire hydrant at the intersection of King and Northampton streets. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Jose Rivera of Springfield, had a suspended license and was out on bail with a suspended sentence for drug charges.

Officers conducted an inventory search of the car before it was towed and found a firearm near the center console, a shell casing, 30 bags of heroin, and more than $1,500.

Jose Rivera is charged with the following: