Springfield Police confiscate loaded gun after single car accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police report that they have confiscated an illegal hand gun and drugs after being called to assist a single car accident.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 1:30 a.m. police were called to assist a flipped over car located on Vadnais and Nottingham Street. When police made it to the scene they noticed the driver attempting to crawl back into the flipped over car.

The car was eventually turned right-side up, leading police immediately finding the illegal handgun. The driver, 25-year-old Tyron Jubrey from Springfield, was arrested. His bag was then searched by officers who discovered more than two dozen pills of oxycodone, several rocks of crack-cocaine, and a bag of powder cocaine.

Illegal Hand Gun. Courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Jubrey was charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Resisting Arrest

Three charges of Possession of a Class B Drug

Jubrey has a prior arrest for carrying a loaded Firearm without a License.