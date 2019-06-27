Springfield police continue crackdown on illegal dirt bike riding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Illegally operating dirt bikes continue to be a dangerous nuisance on local streets.

On Wednesday, the Springfield Police used undercover officers to fight the dirt bike problem.

Illegal dirt bike riders have been a problem on local streets for years, and it’s been getting worse.

On Saturday, a dirt bike rider threw a piece of concrete at a police officer’s head and a brick through a cruiser window.

Local residents are tired of this dangerous nuisance.

Linda Shore of Southwick told 22News, “I think that’s really, really awful. People are going to get hurt that way. I think they are a real nuisance. Dirt bikes aren’t made for the streets, they’re supposed to be in the dirt.”

Dirt bikes are “off-highway vehicles,” which makes them illegal to operate on city streets or highways.

On Wednesday, Springfield police conducted an undercover operation as part of the department’s zero tolerance for dirt bike riding offenders. During the undercover operation, one person was arrested and Springfield police also seized two dirt bikes and one moped.

Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told 22News, “We’ve been forced to come up with other ways, and we are doing it. It’s working. We are putting in undercover cars, undercover cameras, undercover motorcycles, using our cameras from crime analysis.”

Commissioner Clapprood also added that the Springfield Police Department is trying to get ahead of the problem, so it doesn’t happen all summer long.

The 18-year-old that was arrested is facing 7 charges that include driving without a license and operating an illegal vehicle on a roadway.