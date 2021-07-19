Springfield Police Department confiscates 120th Illegally owned gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police seized the 120th illegally owned gun this year as of Saturday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the 1600 block of Boston Road in Springfield for a disturbance.

When officers arrived, 31-year-old Kejuan Sutton had allegedly threatened to shoot someone while reaching for his waistband. Police found a high-capacity gun in his waistband loaded with more than twice the legal amount of ammunition.

Sutton was arrested and charged with the following: