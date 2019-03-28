Springfield Police Department down 12 officers after series of indictments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four years after an incident near Nathan Bill’s bar in Springfield, a special state-wide Grand Jury returned indictments against 14 current and former Springfield police officers.

Twelve current Springfield police officers, a retired officer, and one former officer who is now a state trooper, were indicted on various charges in connection with an assault on four victims in a parking lot near the bar.

Half were charged with assault and battery; the others with perjury, misleading police, and filing a false police report. The owner and the manager of Nathan Bill’s were also charged in the same indictment.

The 12 active officers were suspended without pay, but further punishment will be determined later.

State police spokesman Dave Procopio said the former Springfield officer who is now a state trooper has been relieved of duty, and further action is possible following an internal hearing Friday.

Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said she may be looking to change the way officers are disciplined in the future.

“Like I’ve said before I’m going to start looking at all disciplinary action differently,” Clapprood said. “I’ll go by what the law department advises but I think it’s time something changed so these things can be handled in a quicker manner.”

Springfield City Council President Justin Hurst said the lack of 12 officers could affect the police presence in Springfield neighborhoods.

“I’ve had a number of constituents who have already been concerned about the police presence in neighborhoods,” Hurst said. “When you’re down 12 officers it can only exacerbate the issue.”

Hurst told 22News the city is looking at multiple ways to help the department while the officers are suspended.

He said “the likelihood is high” that the city council’s approved budget for overtime will increase. Hurst said he hopes to have a graduating class from the police academy on the force by July.

All 14 officers will be arraigned in Hampden or Worcester Superior Court, but it is unknown when.

NAMES AND CHARGES:

Springfield Police Officer Daniel Billingsley, age 30, of Springfield Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Shod Foot (4 counts), Assault and Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Assault and Battery (3 counts), and Conspiracy Springfield Police Officer Anthony Cicero, age 29, of Hampden Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Shod Foot (4 counts), Assault and Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Assault and Battery (3 counts), and Conspiracy Springfield Police Officer Christian Cicero, age 28, of Longmeadow Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Shod Foot (4 counts), Assault and Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Assault and Battery (3 counts), and Conspiracy Springfield Police Officer Igor Basovskiy, age 34, of Springfield Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Shod Foot (4 counts), Assault and Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Assault and Battery (3 counts), and Conspiracy Springfield Police Officer Jameson Williams, age 33, of East Longmeadow Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Shod Foot (4 counts), Assault and Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Assault and Battery (3 counts), and Conspiracy Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz, 54, of Springfield Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Shod Foot (4 counts), Assault and Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Assault and Battery (3 counts), Conspiracy, and Misleading a Police Officer/Investigator Nathan Bills Bar & Restaurant Owner John Sullivan, age 34, of Springfield Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Shod Foot (4 counts), Assault and Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Assault and Battery (3 counts),Conspiracy, and Misleading a Police Officer/Investigator Springfield Police Officer Darren Nguyen, age 40, of Holland Perjury

Misleading a Police Officer/Investigator

Filing a False Police Report Springfield Police Officer Shavonne Lewis, age 29, of Springfield Perjury

Misleading a Police Officer/Investigator

Filing a False Police Report Springfield Police Sergeant Louis Bortolussi, age 57, of East Longmeadow Perjury

Misleading a Police Officer/Investigator

Filing a False Police Report Springfield Police Officer Derrick Gentry-Mitchell, age 29, of Springfield Perjury

Misleading a Police Officer/Investigator/Grand Jury

Filing a False Police Report Springfield Police Officer James D’Amour, age 42, of Hampden Perjury

Misleading a Police Officer/Investigator

Filing a False Police Report Springfield Police Officer John Wajdula, age 34, of Springfield Perjury

Misleading a Police Officer/Investigator/Federal Agent

Filing a False Police Report Former Springfield Police Officer Nathaniel Perez, age 27, of West Springfield Perjury

Misleading a Police Officer/Investigator

Filing a False Police Report Springfield Police Officer Melissa Rodriguez, age 32, of Springfield Perjury Bar Manager Joseph Sullivan, age 42, of Hampden Perjury

Misleading a Police Officer/Investigator

