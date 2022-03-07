SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested Saturday after police found a firearm inside a home that was easily accessible to a child.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives received information that the suspect, 18-year-old Maurice Crump of Springfield, was in possession of a firearm. A search warrant was granted for an apartment on the 700 block of Carew Street and executed on Saturday around 8:20 p.m.

Inside the apartment, officers found a firearm located on a TV stand in a bedroom. Walsh said the bedroom door was open, giving anyone in the home access to the firearm. A 6-year-old child was inside the apartment playing in another room.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Crump was arrested and charged with the following: