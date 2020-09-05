Springfield police find three firearms, arrest three men

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department Narcotics Unit has arrested three men after finding three firearms Friday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, police arrested 21-year-old Nathan Mercado, 21-year-old Greg Crichlow & 21-year-old Michael Bedinelli around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Mercado has previously been convicted of two counts of possession of a firearm without a license in August 2019. He will be charged with:

  • 3 counts of carrying a firearm without a license
  • 2 counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • carrying a loaded large capacity on a public way
  • 2 counts of carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
  • 2 counts of receiving stolen property less than $1200
  • 2 counts of possession of ammunition
  • possession of a class b drug (Xanex)
  • possession of a class c drug (Mushrooms)
  • 3 counts of possession of a firearm without an FID – subsequent offense

Crichlow is currently on probation for an armed robbery in West Springfield back in November 2018. He is facing the following charges:

  • 3 counts of possession of a firearm with 1 prior violent crime
  • 3 counts of carrying a firearm without a license
  • 2 counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • carrying a loaded large capacity on a public way
  • 2 counts of carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
  • 2 counts of receiving stolen property less than $1200
  • 2 counts of possession of ammunition
  • possession of a class b drug (Xanex)
  • possession of a class c drug (Mushrooms)
  • 3 counts of possession of a firearm without an FID – subsequent offense

Bedinelli is also charged with:

  • 3 counts of carrying a firearm without a license
  • 2 counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • carrying a loaded large capacity on a public way
  • 2 counts of carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
  • 2 counts of receiving stolen property less than $1200
  • 2 counts of possession of ammunition
  • possession of a class b drug (Xanex)
  • possession of a class c drug (Mushrooms)

Walsh said more information on the arrested will be released on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today