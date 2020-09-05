Springfield police find three firearms, arrest three men

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department Narcotics Unit has arrested three men after finding three firearms Friday afternoon.
According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, police arrested 21-year-old Nathan Mercado, 21-year-old Greg Crichlow & 21-year-old Michael Bedinelli around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Mercado has previously been convicted of two counts of possession of a firearm without a license in August 2019. He will be charged with:
- 3 counts of carrying a firearm without a license
- 2 counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- carrying a loaded large capacity on a public way
- 2 counts of carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony
- possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
- 2 counts of receiving stolen property less than $1200
- 2 counts of possession of ammunition
- possession of a class b drug (Xanex)
- possession of a class c drug (Mushrooms)
- 3 counts of possession of a firearm without an FID – subsequent offense
Crichlow is currently on probation for an armed robbery in West Springfield back in November 2018. He is facing the following charges:
- 3 counts of possession of a firearm with 1 prior violent crime
- 3 counts of carrying a firearm without a license
- 2 counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- carrying a loaded large capacity on a public way
- 2 counts of carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony
- possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
- 2 counts of receiving stolen property less than $1200
- 2 counts of possession of ammunition
- possession of a class b drug (Xanex)
- possession of a class c drug (Mushrooms)
- 3 counts of possession of a firearm without an FID – subsequent offense
Bedinelli is also charged with:
- 3 counts of carrying a firearm without a license
- 2 counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- carrying a loaded large capacity on a public way
- 2 counts of carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony
- possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
- 2 counts of receiving stolen property less than $1200
- 2 counts of possession of ammunition
- possession of a class b drug (Xanex)
- possession of a class c drug (Mushrooms)
Walsh said more information on the arrested will be released on Tuesday.