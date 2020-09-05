Springfield police find three firearms, arrest three men

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department Narcotics Unit has arrested three men after finding three firearms Friday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, police arrested 21-year-old Nathan Mercado, 21-year-old Greg Crichlow & 21-year-old Michael Bedinelli around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Mercado has previously been convicted of two counts of possession of a firearm without a license in August 2019. He will be charged with:

3 counts of carrying a firearm without a license

2 counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license

carrying a loaded large capacity on a public way

2 counts of carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony

possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony

2 counts of receiving stolen property less than $1200

2 counts of possession of ammunition

possession of a class b drug (Xanex)

possession of a class c drug (Mushrooms)

3 counts of possession of a firearm without an FID – subsequent offense

Crichlow is currently on probation for an armed robbery in West Springfield back in November 2018. He is facing the following charges:

3 counts of possession of a firearm with 1 prior violent crime

3 counts of carrying a firearm without a license

2 counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license

carrying a loaded large capacity on a public way

2 counts of carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony

possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony

2 counts of receiving stolen property less than $1200

2 counts of possession of ammunition

possession of a class b drug (Xanex)

possession of a class c drug (Mushrooms)

3 counts of possession of a firearm without an FID – subsequent offense

Bedinelli is also charged with:

3 counts of carrying a firearm without a license

2 counts of carrying a loaded firearm without a license

carrying a loaded large capacity on a public way

2 counts of carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony

possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony

2 counts of receiving stolen property less than $1200

2 counts of possession of ammunition

possession of a class b drug (Xanex)

possession of a class c drug (Mushrooms)

Walsh said more information on the arrested will be released on Tuesday.