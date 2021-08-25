SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department will be holding a news conference Wednesday morning for a Firearms Investigation Unit announcement.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Mayor Domenic Sarno will be at the news conference at 11:30 a.m. 22News will be livestreaming the event.
There have been more than 120 illegally possessed firearms seized by the Springfield Police Department in 2021.