SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police received a report of a gunshot victim on Sumner Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, around 1:35 p.m. Friday, officers received a report of a gunshot victim in the area of the 400 block of Sumner Ave. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man who had sustained gunshot wounds.

The victim was brought to Baystate Medical Center, where he is expected to recover.

A backpack containing a significant amount of marijuana was also found, and the Springfield Police Detective Bureau is actively investigating.